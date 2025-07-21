What's Arizona Cardinals Biggest Strength in 2025?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have numerous bright spots on their roster ahead of the beginning of training camp, which stands as a testament to the organization's ability to land both quality and quantity on their roster.
After missing the postseason last year, the third installment of the Jonathan Gannon era brings playoff expectations - and that will begin and end in the trenches.
The Cardinals made a very clear effort to bolster that very area on defense over the past offseason, and ESPN says it's their biggest strength as 2025 rolls around.
ESPN: Arizona Cardinals D-Line is Biggest Strength
"Interior defensive line. Their biggest weakness last season has become their biggest strength," wrote Mike Clay.
"After finishing 2024 ranked 28th and 20th in pass rush win rate (33.3%) and run stop win rate (29.8%), respectively, Arizona now has potential. Standout veterans Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell were signed to anchor the interior, with recent first-round picks Darius Robinson (2024) and Walter Nolen III (2025) adding upside. Justin Jones , L.J. Collier , Dante Stills and Bilal Nichols will compete for depth roles."
The Cardinals will have some very tough decisions to make ahead of final roster cuts ahead of the regular season, as Arizona's defensive line room is incredibly deep and is expected to be highly competitive.
That's a good problem to have, especially for an Arizona team that had one of the worst defensive line units in the NFL just a few seasons ago.
Other additions made to the defense should only help the big men up front, too. Help off the edge in the form of Josh Sweat and Jordan Burch should bring more opportunity for interior pressure while added cornerback help in Will Johnson should create more opportunity for coverage sacks.