Giants Reportedly Signing Former Cardinals DB
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals safety K'Von Wallace is signing with the New York Giants, according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on X.
Wallace - who played his college ball at Clemson - first entered the league as a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Wallace stayed in Philadelphia for the first three years of his career before being waived by the Eagles ahead of 2023's final roster cuts.
Arizona claimed him the day after he was released, reuniting him with former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Wallace played in seven games and started five of those contests in Arizona before he was released in October.
Wallace then found a new home with the Tennessee Titans, playing the final ten games of the season with seven starts.
In the 2024 offseason, Wallace signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks - playing nine games for the organization before landing on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
For a last-minute training camp add, Wallace brings solid depth and experience to the Giants with 71 games played in five seasons with 19 starts.
In that time, he's accrued 168 tackles, eight passes defensed, one forced fumble, one recovered fumble and one interception.
Wallace is also a capable special teams contributor, playing in 50% or more of snaps on that side of the ball in all but one season of his career.
Wallace worked out for the Giants last month at their minicamp session, so clearly he left a strong impression.