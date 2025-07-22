These 2 Things Will Define Successful Arizona Cardinals Season
The Arizona Cardinals enter 2025 with a blend of expectations and concerns.
The amount of talent added to the defense in the offseason provides nothing but encouragement, while their lack of attention to the offense might be a reason to be wary of the upcoming year.
Much has been written about whether the Cardinals have to make the playoffs or not to consider 2025 a success.
Ultimately, making the postseason in one of the NFL's tougher divisions requires more than what Arizona can reasonably control. Winning solves everything, yes, but no team can be expected to go 17-0.
With that in mind, and excluding a playoff appearance as a marker, here are two things the Cardinals need to show for 2025 to be considered a success.
1: Arizona Cardinals Must Show Offensive Diversity and Life
Running the ball is good. Running the ball well sets up everything. But the Cardinals have to show growth in the passing game. As has been talked to death already, it's more than a one-man issue.
Kyler Murray needs to play more consistently, Marvin Harrison Jr. needs to look more comfortable and physical. Drew Petzing needs to be less married to a one-dimensional scheme.
All of that needs to happen, simultaneously. There is very little room for yet another letdown of an offensive season, regardless of how good the defense may play in 2025.
That doesn't mean Arizona needs to move mountains or even display a top 10 offense.
It just needs to look smoother, less forced, and more geared towards the strengths of their playmakers, rather than forcing them to conform to a specific style of play.
Easier said than done, granted.
2: Arizona Cardinals Must Execute
It's a vague concept, but it's ultimately the difference between another disapppointment and a step forward.
The Cardinals now have more talent, but they need to show that they can win games when it matters, take care of business against inferior teams, and manage to not beat themselves.
Again, easier said than done.
But there were moments in 2024 that defined the season, and the Cardinals beat themselves in those moments.
Blowing a fourth-quarter lead to the Vikings, surrendering 36 points to the Carolina Panthers, and falling literal inches short of completing a game-winning drive against the Rams. They scored 24 points in two games against the Seahawks when they needed to win just one.
The added talent can help turn the uglier losses into close contests. But it can't guarantee that the Cardinals can execute when the pressure is on. Execute, take care of business, and success will follow.
It's not that easy, but it is that simple.