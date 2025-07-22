Former Cardinals Fan Favorite, Safety Retires
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu is calling it quits in a surprising move ahead of the start of training camp.
Mathieu, who was with the New Orleans Saints, announced his retirement via Instagram this morning.
"As I hang up my cleats, I’m filled with gratitude as I close this chapter of my life and officially retire from the game that’s shaped me in every way.
"From my first snap in college to my final play in the NFL, this journey has been nothing short of a blessing. Football gave me purpose, discipline, and memories that will stay with me forever. But more than anything, it gave me a community.
"To every coach who believed in me, every teammate who battled beside me, and every fan who showed up, cheered, and rode with me through the highs and lows, thank you. You gave me strength when I needed it most, and your love carried me farther than I ever imagined.
"I hope I made you proud out there. This isn’t goodbye — it’s just the next chapter.
"Much love, always. Tyrann."
Mathieu first began his career as third-round pick by Arizona back in 2013. Mathieu spent five seasons in the desert before eventually featuring for other teams such as the Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints.
Mathieu is a Super Bowl champion, four-time All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowl player. He also made the NFL's 2010 All-Decade Team.
His retirement caught many by surprise, including the Saints - who just learned about his decision a few days ago.
Considered one of the best safeties in the league during his time in Arizona, Mathieu's impact with the Cardinals has still made him a fan favorite to this day.