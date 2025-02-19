Carson Wentz Had Fitting Answer As to Which QB He'd Trade Places With For a Day
If given the chance to trade places with any quarterback in NFL history for one day, Kansas City Chiefs backup Carson Wentz knows who he'd pick.
There are plenty of big names he could have said, but when asked this question presumably over Super Bowl weekend, Wentz had a very specific-to-him selection.
"Well, I dont know. I mean, I'm not gonna lie, I would love to trade places with Nick Foles and go win that Super Bowl back in the day," he responded, with a smile on his face. "That would have been a pretty cool ending to that season, but it was still pretty sweet for him nonetheless."
As many fans may remember, Wentz, then the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, went down with an ACL injury in Week 14 of the team's 2017 season, meaning he wasn't under center when the Birds won their first Super Bowl that February; rather, it was backup Nick Foles who got the honor of playing in the big game. For Wentz, knowing that you could have taken the field there had you not gotten injured has to stink.
It would have been nice for him to have realized that dream with the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. But it was just heartbreak yet again ... and at the hands of the Eagles, no less.