CBS Announcers Had Brutally Honest Discussion About Harrison Butker After Missed FG
It looks like Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker may need a few more games to get back into the swing of things.
A day after being activated from injured reserve, Butker made all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday’s road game against the Cleveland Browns, but he did miss his lone field goal try at the end of the first half.
Butker, who returned in Week 15 after undergoing knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus, kicked the 29-yarder wide left. On the missed attempt, Butker continued his habit of putting the majority of his weight on his plant leg, causing it to collapse during the follow-through—which was the reason Butker needed surgery in the first place.
CBS announcers Ian Eagle and Charles Davis sounded very concerned about Butker’s health going forward.
“Everything just felt off,” Eagle said. “Even his headspace where he comes out trying to get into his routine realizes (his snapper and his holder) are not there.”
“Everything off, I think you nailed that one,” Davis said.
“And that leg buckled once again,” Eagle continued.
Maybe Butker, one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, just needs to shake off the rust. Time will tell if Butker’s leg will hold up this winter.