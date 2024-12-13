Chiefs Announce Major Step in Harrison Butker's Return From Injury
The Kansas City Chiefs have reinforcements on the way.
On Friday, the team announced that the 21 day practice windows for kicker Harrison Butker and wide receiver Hollywood Brown were officially open, bringing both players one step closer to taking the field again.
Brown has been sidelined all year after suffering an injury in the preseason, and should bring a jolt of electricity into the Chiefs offense.
But given the way that Kansas City has been winning games of late, the return of Butker is sure to bring a huge sigh of relief to the team and fans alike.
The Chiefs have won four of their last five games, with all four of those wins coming by a field goal or less. The last score in each of those four wins was a Chiefs field goal, with two of the wins coming on the final play of the game.
Kickers Matthew Wright and Spencer Shrader have stepped up admirably for Kansas City in Butker’s absence, with Wright even taking home AFC special teams player of the week honors for his performance against the Chargers on Sunday. But even with his success, the team is undoubtedly ready to get its most trusted leg back on the ball as they prepare for another postseason run.