SI

Here Are the CBS NFL Announcing Teams for 2024

CBS unveils its broadcasting plans for the season.

Kyle Koster

Feb 6, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; CBS Sports play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz (left), analyst Tony Romo (center) and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson at press conference at the Super Bowl 58 Media Center at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; CBS Sports play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz (left), analyst Tony Romo (center) and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson at press conference at the Super Bowl 58 Media Center at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL season is rapidly approaching and that means we're getting the complete picture of broadcast plans for each network. FOX released theirs a few weeks ago and on Wednesday morning, CBS unveiled their own plan of attack. There are no real surprises or major shakeups from last season.

NFL on CBS Announcing Teams

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson are returning for their eighth season together in the No. 1 booth. They'll be on hand for the Thanksgiving Day game and throughout the playoffs, culminating in the AFC Championship Game. Gene Steratore is back for his seventh season as NFL rules analyst.

Here's what the broadcasting depth chart looks like overall:

PBP Announcer

Analyst

Sideline Reporter

Jim Nantz

Tony Romo

Tracy Wolfson

Ian Eagle

Charles Davis

Evan Washburn

Kevin Harlan

Trent Green

Melanie Collins

Andrew Catalon

Tiki Barber/Jason McCourty

AJ Ross

Spero Dedes

Adam Archuleta

Aditi Kinkhabwala

Tom McCarthy

Jay Feely

Ross Tucker

Additionally, Beth Mowins and Chris Lewis will provide play-by-play for select games with Amanda Balionis, Tiffany Blackmon and Amanda Guerra reporting throughout the season.

As previously announced, a retooled NFL Today will feature host James Brown alongside analysts Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, JJ Watt, and Matt Ryan. Jonathan Jones will serve as lead NFL insider.

Published |Modified
Kyle Koster

KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

Home/NFL