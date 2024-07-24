Here Are the CBS NFL Announcing Teams for 2024
The NFL season is rapidly approaching and that means we're getting the complete picture of broadcast plans for each network. FOX released theirs a few weeks ago and on Wednesday morning, CBS unveiled their own plan of attack. There are no real surprises or major shakeups from last season.
NFL on CBS Announcing Teams
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson are returning for their eighth season together in the No. 1 booth. They'll be on hand for the Thanksgiving Day game and throughout the playoffs, culminating in the AFC Championship Game. Gene Steratore is back for his seventh season as NFL rules analyst.
Here's what the broadcasting depth chart looks like overall:
PBP Announcer
Analyst
Sideline Reporter
Jim Nantz
Tony Romo
Tracy Wolfson
Ian Eagle
Charles Davis
Evan Washburn
Kevin Harlan
Trent Green
Melanie Collins
Andrew Catalon
Tiki Barber/Jason McCourty
AJ Ross
Spero Dedes
Adam Archuleta
Aditi Kinkhabwala
Tom McCarthy
Jay Feely
Ross Tucker
Additionally, Beth Mowins and Chris Lewis will provide play-by-play for select games with Amanda Balionis, Tiffany Blackmon and Amanda Guerra reporting throughout the season.
As previously announced, a retooled NFL Today will feature host James Brown alongside analysts Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, JJ Watt, and Matt Ryan. Jonathan Jones will serve as lead NFL insider.