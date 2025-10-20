Breece Hall Trade Destinations: Five Landing Spots for Jets RB at NFL Trade Deadline
Following another uninspired loss on Sunday, the Jets are 0–7. New York was expected to take some positive steps under new coach Aaron Glenn, but it’s done quite the opposite through the first seven weeks of the season. And week by week, things don’t look like they’re improving.
The Jets remain the NFL’s only winless team, and with the Nov. 4 trade deadline approaching, it could be time for the team to part ways with some of its key players that may not be part of its future plans.
One player who fits that bill is running back Breece Hall, whose contract expires after the 2025 season. Hall, a former second-round pick, will hit unrestricted free agency this offseason unless he reaches an agreement on a new contract with the Jets. Given the state of the team at present, it doesn’t seem likely that he will be eager to return.
Despite Glenn saying he wants to keep Hall on the roster, it makes much more sense to get some kind of return for him now––likely a mid-round draft pick––as opposed to letting him walk in free agency. So, the best option for both parties could very well be for New York to facilitate a trade for the former second-round pick ahead of the deadline.
Let’s explore some potential trade options for the Jets’ running back.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers are dealing with myriad injuries in the running backs room. Najee Harris is out for the season after tearing his Achilles and rookie Omarion Hampton landed on IR with an ankle injury. As such, the team is relying on Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal to split the workload out of the backfield.
Hall would be a great fit for Los Angeles, especially with their top two running backs currently on the shelf. Despite the Jets’ offense struggling, Hall is averaging 4.5 yards per carry and 64 yards per game, the second highest mark of his career. He’s also an excellent pass catcher, having caught 197 passes over the last three seasons.
A move to the Chargers would make plenty of sense for Hall, as he’d get to join a contending team, currently 4–3 and in second in the AFC West, that could use his skill set out of the backfield.
Houston Texans
Joe Mixon remains on IR and without a timetable to return, leaving Nick Chubb and rookie Woody Marks to split the touches for the Texans. Thus far, Houston ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of rushing yards per game (116.2) and rushing yards per attempt (4.4). Neither of its running backs excel as pass catchers, however. The Texans have completed just 15 passes to running backs this year, but adding Hall to the mix could enable them to lean on checkdowns more frequently.
Hall has 19 catches this season and averages 3.7 receptions per game throughout his career. If Mixon’s injury continues to linger, the Texans could look to add some versatility to their backfield by attempting to swing a trade for Hall. Houston is trending upward again after a shoddy 0–3 start to the year, having won each of its last two games, and the Texans may want to be aggressive at the trade deadline as they look to compete with the Jaguars and Colts in a surprisingly competitive AFC South.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals aren’t going away, despite the long-term injury to quarterback Joe Burrow. After acquiring Joe Flacco from the Browns, Cincinnati picked up an important win over the Steelers on Thursday night, and now sits at 3–4. With the playoffs still in reach, the Bengals could look to fortify the running backs room at the trade deadline.
Cincinnati averages the fewest rushing yards per game (68.2) in the NFL. Its 3.7 yards per carry is the fourth-worst mark in the league and it has scored only two rushing touchdowns on the year, only one of which was punched in by Chase Brown. Brown had a big game on Thursday night, but has otherwise struggled in 2025. Even after racking up 108 yards on 11 carries in Week 7, he’s averaging just 3.6 yards per attempt on the year, which ranks 40th among 47 qualified rushers.
Much of the blame for Brown’s lackluster season can be placed on the Bengals’ woeful offensive line, which PFF grades as the NFL’s worst run-blocking unit. It would be difficult for any running back to find success behind that group. But Hall could succeed where Brown has faltered, because he is better at shedding tackles and fighting for extra yards. Hall has eight broken tackles and has 201 yards after contact, compared to Brown who has just two broken tackles and recorded 118 yards after contact.
Washington Commanders
The Commanders have run the ball effectively this year, with Jacory Croskey-Merritt enjoying a strong rookie season. Though he has impressed on the ground, averaging 5.7 yards per carry and scoring four touchdowns, Croskey-Merritt has scarcely featured in the passing game for Washington. The rookie has just six receptions in six games, though that’s still the most catches by any running back on the roster.
Of course, Austin Ekeler was intended to serve as the running back on passing downs, but he’s sidelined for the year after injuring his Achilles. Hall could be a great replacement for Ekeler in the Commanders' offense, giving Jayden Daniels a reliable set of hands out of the backfield, while also being a more than capable rusher in his own right.
After a disappointing loss to the Cowboys on Sunday, Washington sits at 3–4 on the season and in third place in the NFC East, which could prompt the front office to be aggressive at the trade deadline.
Kansas City Chiefs
Entering Sunday’s game against the Raiders, Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs in both rushing yards (222) and rushing touchdowns (4). The tandem of Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt had left plenty to be desired through the first six games of the season. Although Pacheco found pay dirt with his first rushing touchdown of the year in Week 7, the ground attack is an area of concern for a Kansas City side with Super Bowl aspirations. After shaking off a slow start to the year, the Chiefs have won four of their last five games and are tied with the Chargers at 4–3.
Neither Pacheco nor Hunt offer much versatility out of the backfield, which is precisely what Hall would bring to the table. Hall is averaging more yards per attempt than both of the Chiefs’ lead backs, and has more receptions (19) than Hunt (7) and Pacheco (11) combined. With Rashee Rice back from his six-game suspension, Kansas City’s passing game just got a major boost. Adding Hall to the mix at running back would further enhance the offense as a whole, while also addressing one of the team’s biggest weaknesses.
Alvin Kamara would be another enticing option for the Chiefs to pursue at the deadline, though the Saints running back made it abundantly clear he has no interest in being traded. If Kamara isn’t available, Hall would be a great target for the team.