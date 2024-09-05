CeeDee Lamb Commends Dak Prescott's Leadership While Awaiting New Contract
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is back practicing with the team after receiving his lucrative new contract extension that will see him earn $136 million over the next four seasons.
Next in line for a new deal from the franchise is quarterback Dak Prescott, though it seems unlikely that he and the Cowboys will come to terms on an extension prior to Sunday's season opener. Despite not having a new deal in hand, Prescott hasn't wavered as the team's undisputed leader, which generated praise from Lamb on Thursday.
When asked about Prescott's unresolved contract situation, Lamb championed his quarterback.
"Dak is doing a great job of not really bringing it into the workspace, but I know personally that it could take a toll on him, but he's doing a great job of leading us in the right direction," Lamb told reporters, via Ed Werder of WFAA.
Lamb is plenty familiar with Prescott's situation, having staged a holdout from training camp as he angled for a new contract to remain in Dallas. It was far from a swift process, but in the end, Lamb got his new deal, one which saw him become the second-highest paid player at his position.
Prescott's deal could reset the market, if and when it gets done. But despite entering the final year of his current contract, the star quarterback is not letting his own situation be a distraction for the team.
Prescott spoke on his contract situation Thursday, too.
"I've always talked about how present I can be, but understanding not everybody is capable of that, to be honest with you, so yeah, there could definitely be some benefit in that," said Prescott when asked if a new deal would be beneficial for the entire team.
The Cowboys kick off their season on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Cleveland Browns.