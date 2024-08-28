CeeDee Lamb Offers Blunt Statement About Dak Prescott's Future With Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb showed up to "Cowboys Night" in Frisco, Texas, on Tuesday night fresh off officially agreeing to a massive four-year contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.
His quarterback Dak Prescott, however, remains in uncertain territory when it comes to his future in Dallas. The 31-year-old Prescott enters the 2024 NFL season the the final year of his contract and, as things stand Aug. 27, would hit free agency in the offseason.
Lamb threw his support behind the man who has thrown him the ball for all of his four NFL seasons.
“I have no doubt that they will get the deal done," Lamb said Tuesday [via Cowboys reporter Nick Harris]. "I know that I want Dak here. Jerry [Jones] wants Dak here, too. Let’s just get this under control, kill the speculations.”
Prescott has publicly stated that he'd like to remain with the Cowboys for the long-term, but in July he also acknowledged many other great quarterbacks he grew up watching ended up playing for different teams over the years.
As the Cowboys' season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 8 inches closer, Prescott remains in search of a new deal.
“We’re just continuing to talk," Jones said on Aug. 21. "Since we’re [approaching] in-season, we’re operating under the existing contract.”