Cowboys Sign CeeDee Lamb to Huge Contract Extension Days After Preseason Ends
CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a new contract. Jerry Jones and Dallas signed the wide receiver to a four-year extension worth $136 million according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Lamb got a record $38 million signing bonus and has $100 million guaranteed and is now the second highest paid player in NFL history who is not a quarterback.
Lamb was going into the final year of his rookie deal which he signed after being drafted with the 17th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and was looking for exactly what he ended up getting—a massive contract extension.
With his star wide receiver now locked in as the season is about to start, presumably this means that Jerry Jones got exactly what he wanted too. Jones had recently told reporter Clarence Hill Jr. that there was no one else who could get all these contracts signed like he could. It is impossible to know if another GM could have possible gotten Lamb to agree to such a huge payday so score this one for Jerry Jones.
Lamb led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards last year and made his third straight Pro Bowl. In four seasons, he's missed just one game. Lamb had nine catches for 110 yards in Dallas's blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers during the 2023 playoffs.