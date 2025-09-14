CeeDee Lamb's Dumb Move Wipes Out Three Giants Penalties
CeeDee Lamb is going to want this one back.
Late in the second quarter of the Dallas Cowboys' matchup with the New York Giants on Sunday, Lamb was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that wiped out three Giants penalties on the same play.
Trailing 13-3, the Cowboys faced third-and-9 at New York's 10-yard line, and quarterback Dak Prescott dropped back and fired the ball toward Lamb in the end zone. The pass fell incomplete, but several flags flew on the play. Lamb knew one was for defensive pass interference, so he did a quick dance while pointing at Giants defensive back Deonte Banks. Big mistake.
On the play, the Giants were hit with flags for too many men on the field, roughing the passer, and pass interference. Lamb's little dance got him flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct as it was considered taunting. That made all the penalties offset, and the down was replayed.
Video is below.
That's a fairly soft taunting penalty, but it was still a dumb move by Lamb. Instead of an automatic first down, the Cowboys had to re-run third-and-9. It’s also just the latest in a game that has seen a ton of flags thrown, including four penalties called on Giants OT James Hudson on the first drive of the game.
In the end, Lamb’s penalty didn't matter. Prescott hit KaVontae Turpin for a 10-yard touchdown pass to cut New York's lead to 13-10. The score remains the same at the half.