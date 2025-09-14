Giants OT James Hudson Flipped Out After Being Benched Following Four Penalties
James Hudson is having a rough day.
The New York Giants' offensive tackle was benched after an awful opening drive in which he committed four penalties. It was the first time since 2000 that a player had committed four or more offensive penalties on a scoring drive.
On the drive Hudson was flagged for unnecessary roughness twice and added two false starts.
As he came to the sideline, Hudson was informed he was going to be benched and flipped out. He had a confrontation with offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and had to be calmed down by teammates and coaches.
Video is below.
That's something worth monitoring.
Hudson signed a two-year deal with the Giants this offseason after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns. In Week 1, the former fourth-round pick started for the injured Andrew Thomas and played 68 snaps and committed one penalty, and struggled. Pro Football Focus gave the 26-year-old a grade of 55.0, which ranked 59th out of 82 offensive tackles who qualified.
We'll see if the Giants give him another chance to play today.