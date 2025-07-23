SI

CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens Already Unveiled New Handshake at Cowboys Training Camp

Dallas Cowboys wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens were already making plays on the first day of training camp.
The Cowboys' new wide receiving tandem appears to be forming a quick bond.

On the first day of Dallas's training camp, CeeDee Lamb and newcomer George Pickens seemed to be getting along just fine ahead of their first season as teammates.

On Wednesday, the duo could be seen celebrating on the field with a rather creative handshake after Lamb made a play during practice, via video from Jon Machota of The Athletic. In the clip, Pickens ran over and the two performed a synchronized celebration that ended with an imaginary grenade toss. Fans in attendance were loving it, showering the two with cheers and applause in the aftermath.

Pickens and Lamb's partnership will hopefully help spread the field a bit more for the Cowboys, as Dak Prescott looks to bounce back after his 2024 season was cut short due to a hamstring injury.

Dallas acquired Pickens in a trade with the Steelers, which sent a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to Pittsburgh in exchange for the 24-year-old and a 2027 sixth-round pick. He'll provide a major boost to a wide receivers group that lacked star power beyond Lamb.

With Lamb and Pickens appearing to mesh seamlessly, Cowboys fans will be hoping for the same with Prescott and his new target.

