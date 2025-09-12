CeeDee Lamb Looking Forward to Facing Giants Defender Who 'Hurt' Him in 2024
CeeDee Lamb already had plenty of motivation entering the Cowboys' Week 2 game against the Giants after a couple of high-profile dropped passes in the fourth quarter of the team's season-opening loss to the Eagles.
Lamb spoke openly to the media on Thursday about how he plans to "let the work do the talking" in a potential rebound opportunity against New York. But the four-time Pro Bowl selection has even more reason to be motivated for the divisional showdown: It will bring him face-to-face with Giants cornerback Andru Phillips, whom he claimed injured him during Dallas' Week 13 win over the Giants last season.
"He tackled me and hurt me," Lamb said. "So I got something for him. For sure."
Lamb had suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder during the Cowboys' Week 9 loss to the Falcons in 2024, then he reaggravated the injury after this Phillips tackle.
And as for the drops, Lamb said he's keeping it simple.
"Just relax, take a deep breath, let the game come to me," Lamb said. "And when it does, take over. It's obviously simple to say and harder to do, but as for me, I feel like if I keep it that simple, it'll work out."
The Cowboys and Giants kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.