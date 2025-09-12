SI

CeeDee Lamb Looking Forward to Facing Giants Defender Who 'Hurt' Him in 2024

Lamb now has even more motivation heading into Week 2.

Tim Capurso

Lamb has his eyes on one Giants defender in particular ahead of the division rivals' Week 2 clash.
Lamb has his eyes on one Giants defender in particular ahead of the division rivals' Week 2 clash. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

CeeDee Lamb already had plenty of motivation entering the Cowboys' Week 2 game against the Giants after a couple of high-profile dropped passes in the fourth quarter of the team's season-opening loss to the Eagles.

Lamb spoke openly to the media on Thursday about how he plans to "let the work do the talking" in a potential rebound opportunity against New York. But the four-time Pro Bowl selection has even more reason to be motivated for the divisional showdown: It will bring him face-to-face with Giants cornerback Andru Phillips, whom he claimed injured him during Dallas' Week 13 win over the Giants last season.

"He tackled me and hurt me," Lamb said. "So I got something for him. For sure."

Lamb had suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder during the Cowboys' Week 9 loss to the Falcons in 2024, then he reaggravated the injury after this Phillips tackle.

And as for the drops, Lamb said he's keeping it simple.

"Just relax, take a deep breath, let the game come to me," Lamb said. "And when it does, take over. It's obviously simple to say and harder to do, but as for me, I feel like if I keep it that simple, it'll work out."

The Cowboys and Giants kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NFL