CeeDee Lamb Had a Blunt Reaction to All His Drops in Cowboys' Disappointing Loss
If one were to only look at the box score they would think CeeDee Lamb had a great game in the NFL's marathon kickoff event. Serving as Dak Prescott's main option, the wide receiver racked up seven catches for 110 yards on a team-high 13 targets. But he also dropped three balls, including two in the fourth quarter as Dallas squandered a golden opportunity to upset the Philadelphia Eagles in a 24-20 loss.
He was also unable to secure the ball on a fourth-down attempt that ultimately proved to be the Cowboys' final offensive play of the game.
And after the game he had no one else to blame.
"Man, that's terrible," Lamb told reporters. "Honestly, I feel like I can't point no finger at anybody else."
Lamb once again enters the year as Dallas' biggest receiving weapon and the addition of George Pickens could open up even greater possibilities. It being the first competitive action he's seen after a long offseason—and no preseason snaps—were not used an excuse.
"That ain't got nothing to do with what's going on right now," he said. "I need to catch the damn ball."
Nothing would have changed the narrative around the Cowboys quicker than notching a road win against the defending champions. Spinning a loss doesn't accomplish much but are a lot of ways to start 0-1 and at least this one provided some signs for optimism.
Lamb will be a crucial part of any potential playoff run. And if he can play like he did Thursday while eliminating the drops, that may be more of a possibility for Dallas than most expected 24 hours ago.