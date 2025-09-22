CeeDee Lamb Injury Update: Jerry Jones Has His Fingers Crossed
CeeDee Lamb went down with a serious ankle injury during the Cowboys Week 3 loss to the Bears. Lamb rolled his ankle when he was tackled during the first quarter. He left the game, but returned a short time later, only to come up limping and leave the game again.
Lamb said after the game that he thought he'd be able to play next week, but now it sounds like he could be out for an extended period of time. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had an injury update on Lamb during Monday's edition of Good Morning Football that included a quote from Jerry Jones.
"Cowboys believe this is a high-ankle sprain for CeeDee Lamb," said Rapoport. "High ankle sprain, going to have some tests today, an MRI just to determine the severity. Generally, high-ankle sprains are 4-6 weeks, but owner Jerry Jones believes that this is not a serious as it could have been, saying, we will keep our fingers crossed."
So it looked horrible and he had to leave the game, but he was optimistic, but Jerry Jones thought it would have been worse and he'll probably might miss a month. This sure sounds like one of those cases where Lamb will repeatedly say he's trying to play every week and then he'll be a game-time decision, but we'll just have to see what the MRI says.