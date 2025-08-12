Chargers Dealing With Another Major Offensive Line Injury With Season Approaching
The Chargers are still reeling from the loss of left tackle Rashawn Slater and they have lost another key lineman.
Mekhi Becton has missed the last few weeks of practice for Los Angeles with an undisclosed injury. On Tuesday, the team's offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Becton is "working through something" and is expected to be back to start the season, but admitted he isn't sure that will be the case.
One could argue that signing Becton to a two-year, $20 million contract was the Chargers' biggest offseason acquisition. The interior of L.A.'s offensive line was awful in 2024, and Becton was a solid piece of the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning line last year. A former Jets first-round pick at tackle, the 26-year-old revived his career in Philadelphia.
With Slater out for the season, the Chargers have moved second-year right tackle Joe Alt to the left side, with Trey Pipkins III leading the competition to replace him on the right side. Becton is projected to man the right guard spot, with Zion Johnson at left guard and Bradley Bozeman at center.
With Becton and Slater out, L.A.'s line is severely depleted. The Chargers have to hope Becton's injury truly isn't serious.