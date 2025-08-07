Chargers Relay Brutal Rashawn Slater Injury Update
Chargers offensive lineman Rashawn Slater suffered a torn patellar tendon during practice on Thursday and will miss the entire 2025 season, the team shared. Slater will undergo surgery.
He was carted off the field during practice on Thursday and didn't return to the field. His Chargers teammates were all coming up to hug him before he was carted off the field.
This unfortunate injury news comes less than two weeks after Slater signed a record-setting extension with Los Angeles. Slater agreed to a four-year, $114 million contract extension with the Chargers, which included $92 million in guaranteed money. The deal made him the NFL's highest-paid offensive lineman in terms of the annual average value of his contract.
Slater has spent his entire NFL career in Los Angeles since he was drafted in 2021. He's started in 51 games in that span, including 15 games at left tackle last season.