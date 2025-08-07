SI

Chargers Relay Brutal Rashawn Slater Injury Update

The offensive lineman was carted off from practice on Thursday.

Madison Williams

Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater will miss the entire 2025 season.
Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater will miss the entire 2025 season. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chargers offensive lineman Rashawn Slater suffered a torn patellar tendon during practice on Thursday and will miss the entire 2025 season, the team shared. Slater will undergo surgery.

He was carted off the field during practice on Thursday and didn't return to the field. His Chargers teammates were all coming up to hug him before he was carted off the field.

This unfortunate injury news comes less than two weeks after Slater signed a record-setting extension with Los Angeles. Slater agreed to a four-year, $114 million contract extension with the Chargers, which included $92 million in guaranteed money. The deal made him the NFL's highest-paid offensive lineman in terms of the annual average value of his contract.

Slater has spent his entire NFL career in Los Angeles since he was drafted in 2021. He's started in 51 games in that span, including 15 games at left tackle last season.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL