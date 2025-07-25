Chargers Camp Report: Rookie RB Omarion Hampton Steps Up in Najee Harris’s Absence
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Chargers spent the offseason adding weapons that could help Justin Herbert, but some of those newcomers weren’t around for the start of training camp.
Experienced wide receiver Mike Williams abruptly retired and running back Najee Harris was placed on the non-football injury/illness list due to an eye injury sustained in a fireworks mishap on the Fourth of July. Throw in left tackle Rashawn Slater’s practice absences, partly because of ongoing contract negotiations, and the Chargers have had a challenging onboarding process through seven camp practices.
But offensive coordinator Greg Roman is just glad he’s not having to install an entirely new offense with a new team this summer. Even with the setbacks, Roman didn’t sound concerned about the moving parts, especially for an offense that has Herbert, dynamic receiver Ladd McConkey and 6' 8" giants Joe Alt and Mekhi Becton patrolling the right side of the offensive line.
“You know, we might be running the ball behind them a few times,” Roman says with a smile.
Eventually, the offseason vision the Chargers had for Herbert’s second season with coach Jim Harbaugh and Roman will come to life on the field. But for now, they’re focused on developing the inexperienced players who were thrust into bigger roles because of Williams’s retirement and Harris being sidelined. First-round rookie running back Omarion Hampton is now the lead back and second-round rookie wide receiver Tre Harris moved up the depth chart.
The Chargers didn’t plan on giving Hampton this big of a workload to start his first NFL training camp, but they wouldn’t have used the No. 22 pick on a running back if they didn’t believe the North Carolina product wasn’t the total package. Los Angeles expects Hampton to be an asset in the passing game, too, as a receiver and blocker.
“That’s always going to be a process for a running back,” Roman says about Hampton’s development in pass protection. “If they find a weakness there, they’re going to try to exploit it. When you got Justin Herbert sitting back there, you know, you got to be on point, and he’s working really hard at it. The thing about him is he’s so strong, like he is as strong as a bull. It’s like a Brahma bull.
“He’s got all the tools and the want to and now he’s refining his technique. Because at this level you’re dealing with experts, expert linebackers that blitz, expert pass rushers. So, you’re never quite there. It’s a journey that never ends.”
As for Najee Harris, the veteran newcomer who started his career with four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the Steelers, Roman expects him to be on the field at some point, but for now, the team will lean on Hampton and utilize a rotation that includes Jaret Patterson, Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins.
“We’re just glad Najee is going to be okay and his eyesight is going to be good,” Roman says. “If he’s got to miss some time, so be it. We’re concerned about the long-term health of him. He’ll be fine. He knows how to play. He’s in every meeting and all that.
“But as far as, you know, a rookie first-round running back, obviously, he’s going to have a big role in the offense. You don’t want to wear him down in the training camp. … We’re really keeping an eye on giving him just enough, but not too much.”
Best thing I saw: Hampton runs with ease
Roman highlighted Hampton’s strength, but his athleticism also stood out during my visit to Chargers camp on Thursday.
It seemed whenever the 6' 0", 200-pound rookie running back got the ball, he glided up field for about five yards, whether it was vertically or laterally, before a defender got close enough to him to possibly end the play. Obviously, the yards won’t come as easy for Hampton when players are attacking him at full speed, but that’s where his elite strength will benefit him, turning short runs into explosive ones.
Best thing I heard: Alt on Becton’s size
Besides Hampton churning out yards on the field, the second best thing I saw was how much Alt and Becton were laughing on the sideline. Just two massive human beings trading jokes on a summer afternoon.
I asked Alt after practice if he’s gotten a chance to measure who’s taller between him and Becton, the right guard who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles last season before signing with Los Angeles.
“I don’t actually know,” says Alt, the second-year stud right tackle. “He’s definitely got me in weight. I think we’re right there size wise. We haven’t actually measured each other, so we don’t know.
“I think this is the first guy I’ve met, who I’ve played with, that has been my size or taller. So it’s been fun. It’s been fun to get to know him. But it also is kind of hilarious when we stand next to each other, like, ‘Whoa.’ I’m not used to someone that big next to me.”
Rookie who impressed: ‘KLS’ continues to impress
Many of the Chargers’ beat reporters told me to keep an eye on rookie wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who certainly didn’t disappoint during Thursday’s practice. Count Roman as one of the ones who have been impressed by the fifth-round pick out of Auburn.
Roman didn’t want to make comparisons to McConkey, who set the bar high with his production as a rookie last season, but mentioned that his desire to get better on a daily basis has benefited him on the practice field.
Veteran who impressed: Conklin developing chemistry with Herbert
Sticking with the theme of newcomers on the offensive side, tight end Tyler Conklin could be a reliable target for Herbert this season. He made a handful of plays on Thursday, along with rookie fifth-round tight end Oronde Gadsden II.