Chargers Extend Cameron Dicker to Make Him One of NFL's Top-Paid Kickers
The Los Angeles Chargers announced Friday they signed kicker Cameron Dicker to a four-year, $22.004 million extension that will keep him with the organization through the 2028 season.
This makes Dicker one of the top five highest-paid kickers in the NFL. The highest-paid kicker is Kansas City Chiefs' Harrison Butker, who signed a four-year, $25.6 million extension earlier this month. Dicker is guaranteed $12.5 million of his extension.
Dicker is entering just his third NFL season. He went undrafted out of Texas in 2022, and he was originally picked up by the Los Angeles Rams. He played in one game for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 before the Chargers signed him.
In his entire NFL career, he's made 52 out of 55 field goal attempts. His longest made field goal came last season at 55 yards. Dicker hasn't missed a single extra-point attempt in 59 tries during his NFL career thus far.
His 95.5% field goal percentage totaled in his rookie season was the best by a rookie kicker since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970.