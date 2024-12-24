Chargers’ Funny Video Shows Fans Being Totally Confused by Rare Free Kick
The Los Angeles Chargers pulled off a rare feat not seen in the NFL since 1976 during their Week 16 tilt against the Denver Broncos.
Kicker Cameron Dicker nailed the NFL's longest-ever free kick field goal, sending it through the uprights from 57 yards in a moment that had many football fans, ranging from casuals to die-hards (and even Dicker's teammates), scratching their heads in confusion.
The last time such a play had even been attempted was in 2019 when former Carolina Panthers kicker Joey Slye missed the mark with a 60-yard try in London. A free kick field goal hadn't been converted since 1976 by Chargers kicker Ray Wersching, and the previous record for longest free kick was 52 yards, made by Paul Hornung of the Green Bay Packers in 1962.
Given the rarity of the free kick in the NFL, it's not a big surprise that most fans were utterly perplexed when the Chargers sent Dicker out there from 57 yards away. The team's social media team gathered some of the best reactions from befuddled fans and compiled them into a comical video clip.
Have a look:
Just about everyone watching the game was left in a state of confusion when Dicker attempted the kick with no defenders trying to block it.
"I've never seen anything like this in my life," one fan declared.
"What is a free kick? What is this? On my life, I've never seen no s–– like this in my life," said another.
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers made use of the uncommon rule in order to tack on three points before halftime. Clearly, that decision and the use of the free kick left quite the impression on the game's audience.