Chargers Hiring Former Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Assistant to Coaching Staff
A reunion is afoot in Los Angeles.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are hiring former Michigan Wolverines OC/QBs coach Kirk Campbell to their coaching staff. He'll reportedly serve as an Offensive Assistant.
Campbell served on now-Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff during his time at Michigan, as an offensive assistant in 2022 and as quarterbacks coach in '23. According to Pelissero's report, he played a key role in the development of QB J.J. McCarthy on their way to the 2024 CFP National Championship.
When Harbaugh left to take the Chargers' head coaching job, Campbell was retained by new Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore and promoted to offensive coordinator. In his lone season at the helm, the Wolverines gained just 294.2 yards per game—ranking 128th in the nation in total offense—and scored just 22.3 points per game, down from 35.9 in 2023. Campbell was fired on Dec. 3 prior to the team's bowl game vs. Alabama.
The 38-year-old is now set to re-join his former boss, this time in Los Angeles.