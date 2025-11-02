Chargers LT Joe Alt Carted Off the Field for Second Time This Season
For the second time this season, Chargers left tackle Joe Alt was carted off the field in Sunday’s contest vs. the Titans.
In the second quarter while Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert was throwing a pass, Alt was brought down by the Titans defense while he was in the middle of blocking a defender who was charging at his quarterback.
After he left the field, the Chargers listed Alt as questionable to return with an ankle injury. He had previously missed three games this season with another ankle injury suffered back in September, and the Chargers are 1-2 without him.
On the next play with Alt out, Herbert was sacked by Sebastian Joseph-Day for a loss of nine yards. The Chargers will really hope Alt doesn’t miss any extended time again with this injury.