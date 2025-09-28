Joe Alt Injury: Chargers LT Carted Off After Suffering Ankle Injury
The Chargers are down yet another offensive lineman.
On Sunday, during the first quarter of L.A.'s matchup with the New York Giants, left tackle Joe Alt was forced to leave the game. On the play Alt was injured, quarterback Justin Herbert left the pocket and scrambled 24 yards for a first down. As Herbert dropped back before taking off, Alt's right leg was pinned under Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux twice.
Alt was able to walk off the field, but was not putting much weight on his right leg. Shortly after, he was carted back to the locker room. As of now, the Chargers are calling it an ankle injury.
L.A. selected Alt with the fifth pick in the 2024 NFL draft to be the team's right tackle, creating a bookend with Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater. When Slater tore his ACL in training camp, Alt moved over to the left side. Now he's down.
In addition to Alt leaving the game, right guard Mekhi Becton is missing Sunday's game after suffering a concussion in Week 3.