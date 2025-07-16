Chargers Issue Update on RB Najee Harris After Injury in Fireworks Accident
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Chargers will open training camp in El Segundo, Calif.—but one notable name will seemingly be absent from the playing field.
Chargers running back Najee Harris will likely begin training camp on the non-football injury list, Los Angeles general manager Joe Hortiz told reporters Wednesday via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Harris, 27, sustained a minor eye injury on July 4 in a fireworks accident.
Per Hortiz, Harris—a Bay Area native—is receiving treatment for the injury at Stanford.
The Chargers signed Harris to a one-year contract on March 12 worth $9.5 million. The 2020 All-American at Alabama played four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, rushing for 1,000 yards in all four seasons. As a rookie in 2021, he was selected to his lone Pro Bowl.
Los Angeles is scheduled to play in the Hall of Fame Game on July 31 against the Detroit Lions.