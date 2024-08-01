SI

Chargers QB Justin Herbert Diagnosed With Injured Plantar Fascia in Right Foot

Herbert will be in a boot for two weeks in hopes of being ready for Week 1.

Jul 24, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) speaks to the media after the first day of training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers starting quarterback Justin Herbert has suffered a right foot injury, the team announced on Thursday afternoon.

"Following [Wednesday]'s practice, Justin Herbert was diagnosed with an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot," the team said in a statement. "Doctors have recommended approximately two weeks in a boot—followed by a graduated return to play protocol—with the expectation that he will be ready for the start of the regular season."

It's never good when a franchise quarterback goes down with an injury this early into training camp, and it becomes even more of a problem when the quarterback is learning a new offensive system with a brand new coaching staff like Herbert is with Jim Harbaugh and Co..

Herbert's foot injury comes after he played in just 13 games last season due to a fractured right index finger that prematurely ended his season in early December.

Herbert completed 65.1% of his passes for 3,134 yards and 20 touchdowns to seven interceptions prior to the season-ending injury.

