Chargers QB Justin Herbert Diagnosed With Injured Plantar Fascia in Right Foot
Los Angeles Chargers starting quarterback Justin Herbert has suffered a right foot injury, the team announced on Thursday afternoon.
"Following [Wednesday]'s practice, Justin Herbert was diagnosed with an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot," the team said in a statement. "Doctors have recommended approximately two weeks in a boot—followed by a graduated return to play protocol—with the expectation that he will be ready for the start of the regular season."
It's never good when a franchise quarterback goes down with an injury this early into training camp, and it becomes even more of a problem when the quarterback is learning a new offensive system with a brand new coaching staff like Herbert is with Jim Harbaugh and Co..
Herbert's foot injury comes after he played in just 13 games last season due to a fractured right index finger that prematurely ended his season in early December.
Herbert completed 65.1% of his passes for 3,134 yards and 20 touchdowns to seven interceptions prior to the season-ending injury.