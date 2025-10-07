Chargers-Ravens Trade Grades: Harbaugh Brothers Swap Defenders, Picks
The trade between the Harbaugh brothers lacks big names, but it does raise a few intriguing questions about where the reeling Ravens stand.
On Tuesday, John Harbaugh’s Ravens sent edge rusher Odafe Oweh and a future seventh-round pick to Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers in exchange for safety Alohi Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick.
This is a beneficial trade for both sides because Baltimore is struggling in the secondary, and Los Angeles has been hindered since losing edge rusher Khalil Mack to an elbow injury in Week 2.
However, it’s a bit strange that the Ravens traded a pass rusher with star defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike sustaining a season-ending neck injury. This could be a subtle sign that Baltimore is losing faith in overcoming a 1–4 start this season.
Here are the grades and analysis from this swap between AFC squads.
Ravens
It’s not a big deal that Baltimore gave up on Oweh, a 2021 first-round pick. He likely wasn’t in the team’s long-term plans because of how inconsistent he’s been throughout his career.
However, Oweh did have 10 sacks last season, benefitting from opposing quarterbacks often dropping back to keep pace with the Ravens’ high-scoring offense. He was maybe the team’s second-best edge rusher last year behind Kyle Van Noy, who’s now in his age-34 season. As for this year, Oweh fell to the No. 3 role, losing his starting job to Tavius Robinson, the 2023 fourth-round pick. Also, Baltimore used a second-rounder in April to select edge rusher Mike Green.
The Ravens didn’t necessarily have a logjam at the position because Green and Robinson are inexperienced, and Van Noy has battled injuries this season. So there’s an argument to be made that maybe the team should have kept Oweh for the rest of the season and let him leave in free agency. Again, Madubuike is out for the year, and this entire defense needs all the help it can get.
I am intrigued about what this means for the Ravens’ postseason hopes. Maybe this was a safe way to think about the future in case this team can’t stay afloat amid this injury wave, which includes Lamar Jackson sidelined with a hamstring injury. The Ravens now have the Chargers’ fifth-round pick to add depth for next year’s roster.
Also, does this mean the Ravens don’t trust rookie first-round pick Malaki Starks in the starting role opposite of Kyle Hamilton? Gilman is a versatile safety who has started for the Chargers for the past three seasons. In six seasons, he has played in 73 games with 39 career starts.
This might be more about starting Gilman and Starks at safety together and allowing Hamilton to roam as a positionless player. Baltimore has been reluctant to have Hamilton play the center field role, but he’s been needed in coverage more in the past two seasons.
Again, it’s tough to gauge what the Ravens are thinking with this trade. They added flexibility in the secondary, but it came at the cost of depth with the pass rush.
Grade: C-
Chargers
Credit to the Chargers for using the logjam at safety to improve an area of need, but they probably should have used those resources on an offensive lineman.
However, it’s hard to find quality offensive linemen on the trade market. Adding a talented edge rusher that wasn’t on the wrong side of 30 was the second-best option for the 3–2 Chargers, who are on a two-game losing streak.
Oweh, who turns 27 in December, will likely be penciled into the starting lineup opposite Tuli Tuipulotu before becoming a situational pass rusher once Mack returns. Without consistent push from the defensive front, the Chargers’ secondary has struggled against the Giants and Commanders.
Also, the run defense has turned into a weakness since Mack’s injury—that's an underrated area for the future Hall of Famer. Los Angeles allowed New York and Washington to rush for more than 160 yards the past two weeks. Perhaps the experienced Oweh can help with setting the edge.
In the secondary, star safety Derwin James should have plenty of help with Elijah Molden and the reassurance of former Raven Tony Jefferson.
This might not be a blockbuster trade, but this is undoubtedly a beneficial move for the Chargers.