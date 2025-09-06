Chargers RB Omarion Hampton Got Some Advice From a Photographer After Rookie Mistake
Los Angeles Chargers first-year running back Omarion Hampton made a rookie mistake during his first NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday in Brazil.
The Chargers, leading the Chiefs 10-3 with 54 seconds left in the first half, handed the ball off to Hampton on a third-and-16, looking to burn as much clock as they could before taking a field goal. But Hampton, in what could only be described as a brain fart, did not stay in bounds after picking up eight yards on the run.
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh was visibly frustrated on the sideline. And even though Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker nailed the 36-yard kick, Hampton's blunder had given the Chiefs, who had no timeouts remaining, a chance to get a quick field goal when they otherwise wouldn't have had the opportunity.
As the Chiefs inched closer to field goal range on the ensuing possession, Hampton was getting coached up on the sidelines by a photographer. But not just any photographer. Former NFL running back-turned-photographer Marshawn Lynch.
Lynch, who earned five Pro Bowl selections during his 12 seasons in the league, would know a thing or two about the finer points of running back play. Kudos to Lynch for taking time from his job to help Hampton with his.
The Chiefs went on to put three points on the board when kicker Harrison Butker and company pulled off an impressive "fire drill" 59-yard field goal as time expired.
Hampton won't soon be forgetting his first-half mistake, but the promising rookie will seemingly get plenty of chances to learn from it.