Chiefs Pull Off Amazing ‘Fire Drill’ Field Goal As Clock Expires on First Half

Butker sprinted onto the field as time was expiring at the end of the first half to nail a 59-yard field goal.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker nailed a 59-yard field goal as time expired at the end of the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker nailed a 59-yard field goal as time expired at the end of the first half.
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has established himself as one of the premier kickers in the NFL, playing for one of the league's best teams.

And as time was expiring at the end of the first half of Kansas City's contest against the Chargers on Friday night in Brazil, NFL fans saw what makes Butker and the Chiefs great.

Kansas City executed a two-minute drill, trailing 13-3 late in the first half. The Chiefs were out of timeouts as star quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed a short three-yard pass to tight end Noah Gray on 3rd-and-20 to make it 4th-and-17 with 17 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

The Chiefs hustled the field goal unit onto the field. There wasn't enough time to switch the offense's football out for the kicking ball, and Butker didn't have a chance to methodically line himself up for the long field goal.

Instead, he and his teammates hustled into position, the ball was snapped with two seconds to play in the half, and Butker clobbered a 59-yard field goal that split the uprights to make it a one-possession game going into halftime.

This is as good as you will ever see a special teams unit operate under pressure.

If the Chiefs come back to win this game, this moment will certainly receive it's fair share of praise.

Published
