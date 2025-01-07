Chargers Signing Former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Ahead of Playoff Push
The Los Angeles Chargers are making moves ahead of the postseason.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team is signing former Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott to their practice squad. He adds that the Chargers, "hope that [he] gets up to speed quickly."
The Cowboys released Elliott on New Year's Eve prior to their Week 18 contest against the Washington Commanders:
"Out of respect and appreciation for Zeke and wanting to provide him with an opportunity to pursue any potential playoff participation possible, we are releasing him from the Cowboys roster..." Owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. "As I have said many times previously, Zeke's impact as one of the greatest to ever play with the Star on their helmet will never change and is etched in our record books and history forever. We thank him, love him and wish him the absolute best."
Elliott returned to Dallas this season after a one-year stint with the Patriots in 2023. He was drafted by the Cowboys with the No. 4 pick back in 2016 and spent his first seven NFL seasons with the club. Elliott is a three-time Pro Bowler, a two-time NFL rushing champion, and was a First-Team All-Pro as a rookie. In 2024, he ran for 226 yards and three touchdowns on 74 carries.
The 29-year-old now heads to the postseason for the fifth time in his career with hopes of being elevated to LA's active roster. The Chargers are headed to Houston to take on the Texans Saturday in the first game of the NFL Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. EST from NRG Stadium.