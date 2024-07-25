Chargers Training Camp Notebook: Jesse Minter Eager to Unlock Defense's Potential
Jesse Minter doesn’t mind the coaching comparisons between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens because there are many similarities in how the Harbaugh brothers run their respective organizations.
He’s even O.K. with often being mentioned in tandem with coach Jim Harbaugh, because as the Chargers’ defensive coordinator put it, “There’s no head coach I’d rather be with.”
Minter spoke with Sports Illustrated after the Chargers’ first training camp practice on Wednesday to discuss his defensive scheme and new role in Southern California seven months after winning a national title with the younger Harbaugh at Michigan. Minter is back in the pro ranks, where he first got his shot as an assistant defensive coach seven years ago with coach John Harbaugh in Baltimore.
“It’s the highest level of football,” Minter said about why he joined the Chargers. “When you have the opportunity to achieve what we achieved at Michigan and then to be able to stay with the same head coach and move up to the highest level of football, it was really a no-brainer in that sense.”
Minter, a first-time NFL defensive coordinator, understands why many expect his scheme to be similar to what the Ravens have produced in recent years, first with former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, whom Minter worked with in Baltimore from 2017 to 2020. Former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald turned the Ravens into the NFL’s top-ranked unit, holding teams to 16.5 points per game last season, before he left Baltimore to become the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.
Now many are expecting Minter to be the next hotshot defensive play-caller because of his ties to Baltimore and impressive personnel in Los Angeles, which is led by safety Derwin James and edge rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.
But going back to obvious and somewhat lazy comparisons. Minter drew a line by not comparing James to Ravens All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton. Him not entertaining the idea said plenty about what he thinks about James as a player and leader for the Chargers.
“I’m not really interested in comparing Derwin to anybody else,” Minter says. “People compare themselves to Derwin James. I’m excited about him and our defense and what I think he can do, and the versatility that he brings. It’s really about Derwin and the kind of impact he can make for us.”
The James and Hamilton comparisons are easy to make because they’re both versatile defensive backs with size and length to cover elite pass catchers, and have the instincts and athleticism to rush quarterbacks. But Minter doesn’t want to overthink it with James, saying, “He’s a unique guy. You gotta be careful that you don’t try and just do everything with him, but at the same time, take advantage of skill set and versatility.”
For the past two seasons, many Chargers fans have had hopes of James thriving as a do-it-all chess piece behind a defensive front with Mack and Bosa, but that didn’t come to fruition in the Brandon Staley era. Often, James was forced to mask weaknesses of one of the worst defenses in the league, which has made some forget about his all-world gifts on the field.
Perhaps Minter can be the coach who gets James back to an All-Pro level and possibly top his sensational rookie season from 2018, when he quickly established himself as one of the best safeties in the league. But that likely won’t happen without a dominant edge rushing group.
Last year, Mack was a one-man wrecking crew with 17 sacks, while Bosa missed eight games due to injuries. But the Chargers did receive impressive flashes from Tuli Tuipulotu during his rookie season. Minter is aiming for a productive rotation at edge rusher to provide help for James in the back end of the defense.
And to make more comparisons, the Ravens last year thrived with depth at pass rusher, combining for a league-high 60 sacks. There’s a strong case to be made for the Chargers having a better group on paper than the Ravens’ group from last year, with Mack, Bosa, Tuipulotu and veteran Bud Dupree on the depth chart. But the Chargers don’t have the track record of the Ravens, something Minter is aiming to change in his first season.
“It’s all about maximizing their ability to be at their best,” Minter says about his edge rushers. “I truly believe when you’re able to have the mindset of, like, ‘I’m going to play this amount of snaps because the guy coming in for me is going to play really well, too. It might be a couple less snaps, but I can maybe put even more into it.’ Versus, ‘Hey, I gotta try to save myself throughout the course of the game.
“I look forward to those guys being at their best, taking care of each other, subbing for each other, working together and looking forward to the production, I think, we can get out of that room.”
Best thing I saw: Justin Herbert’s laser to Joshua Palmer
We’ve gotten to the point where Herbert isn’t the sole focus of the Chargers because he’s no longer the new star quarterback. He’s now a veteran in his fifth season who no one involved with the Chargers has any doubts over because he plays at a high level annually. Yes, he still needs to prove himself in the postseason, but there’s no denying his elite skill set.
Herbert quickly reminded spectators of why he’s one of the best at his position after throwing a tight-window fastball to Palmer that made many reporters on the sideline turn to each other and say, “Wow.” That throw might have given Palmer a jammed finger, and to his credit, he still extended his two arms to his left side to complete the play on the quick throw.
Best thing I heard: Minter doesn’t expect Mack to slow down
Honestly, the best thing I heard was Jim Harbaugh comparing his first training camp practice in nine years to a baby coming out of the womb, but that quote already made the rounds on social media and generated plenty of headlines.
So, let’s go with something different. Minter doesn’t expect Mack, the former Defensive Player of the Year, to slow down in his 11th NFL season.
“It’s like wine, you get better with age,” Minter said of the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year. “The more experiences you have, the more times you’re able to rush on certain players, you develop all these tools that help you. So, he’s gotten better and better. He had a great year last year and I’m looking forward to the same type of deal this year.”
Rookie who impressed: Cam Hart, cornerback
The 6'2," 207-pound Hart was easy to spot because of his length and playmaking ability. The rookie fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame had the inside lane on wide receiver Jaylen Johnson before intercepting a pass from backup quarterback Easton Stick.
Harbaugh shared high praise for Hart following the first practice. He might soon crack the rotation, which currently consists of Asante Samuel Jr., Kristian Fulton and Ja’Sir Taylor.
“The length for sure, the things that stand out to you right away,” Harbaugh said. “The range, the instincts, the way he can put his foot in the ground and accelerate.”
Veteran who impressed: Quentin Johnston, wide receiver
There are many concerns about the Chargers’ wide receivers because they have plenty of inexperience and no longer have Keenan Allen and Mike Williams to lean on.
But Palmer and second-year wide receiver Quentin Johnston made many impressive catches with Herbert on the field to open training camp.
Palmer’s performance wasn’t a surprise because he was the third option behind Allen and Williams the past three seasons. He’ll likely be one of the starting receivers for Herbert. But Johnston also has a strong shot at being one of the top three options based on the amount of reps he’s gotten with the starting unit during the offseason.
Johnston, the 2023 first-round pick, struggled as a rookie because of dropped passes, some coming in crucial situations. He could have been the odd man out because the Chargers’ new regime didn’t draft him, but it’s clear they’re giving him opportunities to prove himself in 2024.
Song of the day: Nothing to report here
The Chargers don’t play music during practices, a new rule under Harbaugh.
Perhaps Harbaugh wants his players to provide their own juice, something he has plenty of as one of the most enthusiastic coaches in the NFL. And apparently, one of the most fashionable because he wore Jordan cleats during practice Wednesday.