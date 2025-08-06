Chargers Updated Wide Receiver Depth Chart After Signing Keenan Allen
Keenan Allen is officially back in L.A.
After visiting with the Chargers last week, the 33-year-old has agreed to terms on a one-year, $8.52 million deal with the club according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
The Chargers' signing of Allen—who was a perennial Pro Bowler during his first stint with the Bolts—comes following the abrupt retirement of wide receiver Mike Williams last month. Allen became a security blanket of sorts for Justin Herbert as he developed, and the two will look to reignite that rapport as the quarterback enters his sixth NFL season.
Here's a look at the Chargers' updated wide receiver room and depth chart following the signing of Keenan Allen:
Chargers Updated Wide Receiver Room After Signing Keenan Allen
Keenan Allen
Dalevon Campbell
Derius Davis
Dez Fitzpatrick
Luke Grimm
Tre Harris
JaQuae Jackson
Jaylen Johnson
Quentin Johnston
KeAndre Lambert-Smith
Ladd McConkey
Jalen Reagor
Brenden Rice
Chargers Updated Wide Receiver Depth Chart After Signing Keenan Allen
For context, L.A. listed their offense in 21 personnel—one fullback, running back, one tight end, and two wide receivers—for their first unofficial depth chart of the preseason. We'll use this as a guide to determine where Allen will slot in:
WR
WR
Ladd McConkey
Quentin Johnston
Derius Davis
Keenan Allen
Jalen Reagor
Tre Harris
KeAndre Smith-Lambert
Dez Fitzpatrick
Brenden Rice
Jaylen Johnson
JaQuae Jackson
Luke Grimm
Dalevon Campbell