Chargers to Reunite With Six-Time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen on One-Year Deal
Allen is returning to where it all began.
In this story:
The Los Angeles Chargers are reuniting with six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen on a one-year, $8.52 million contract, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Allen visited the Chargers last Friday and momentum was building towards a reunion. Allen was selected in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers, and spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the franchise.
He departed last offseason in free agency for the Chicago Bears and caught 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games.
Now, a free agent once again, Allen has elected to head back west to Los Angeles.
The 12-year veteran has caught 974 career passes for 11,274 yards and 66 touchdowns.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published |Modified