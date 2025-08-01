Keenan Allen Visiting Chargers in Hopes of a Potential Reunion
Less than 24 hours after their Hall of Fame Game win over the Detroit Lions, the Los Angeles Chargers are looking to make reunions happen ahead of the 2025 season.
As first reported by Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, wide receiver Keenan Allen is in L.A. on Friday for a visit with the club, and there is "mutual interest" in a reunion. Allen was drafted by the Chargers in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft and spent his first 11 seasons on the West Coast. He then signed a one-year deal with the Bears, spending the 2024 campaign in Chicago.
The idea of Allen returning to L.A. was first brought up by fans following the abrupt retirement of wide receiver Mike Williams last month. Allen, albeit entering his age-33 season, was a perennial Pro Bowler during his time with the Bolts and became a security blanket for Justin Herbert as he developed into a star NFL quarterback.
L.A.'s wide receiver room currently consists of the likes of Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and rookie Tre Harris—among others. Adding Allen to the mix would drastically raise the floor of a team looking to get back to the postseason in year two of the Jim Harbaugh era.
The Chargers open up the 2025 NFL season on Friday, Sept. 5, against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sao Paulo, Brazil.