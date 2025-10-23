Chargers vs. Vikings: Three Bold Predictions For Thursday's Cross-Conference Matchup
Week 8 in the NFL begins Thursday night, as the Vikings take on the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Minnesota is in last place in the NFC North, despite posting a respectable 3–3 record, including a back-and-forth record since their Week 1 victory over the Bears. With J.J. McCarthy still out with an ankle injury, it will officially be Carson Wentz—who has thrown for five touchdowns and four interceptions this season—under center for a fourth game in a row.
As for the Chargers, they’re 4–2 after an uncompetitive loss to the conference-leading Colts last Sunday, but remain tied with the Chiefs for second in the ultra-competitive AFC West. While quarterback Justin Herbert leads the NFL in passing yards with 1,913, Los Angeles is putting up a modest 21.6 points per game, 20th in the NFL.
Here are three bold predictions for Thursday night’s game.
Kimani Vidal will log first 100-yard, 2 TD game as a pro
Fantasy owners, rejoice! After putting up a relative dud to the tune of just 20 yards on nine carries last Sunday, I’m predicting Kimani Vidal to replicate his performance from two weeks ago and then some.
In place of the injured Omarion Hampton, the second-year back ran wild against the Dolphins in Week 6, rushing for 124 yards on eight carries. Meanwhile, Minnesota has allowed 117.7 rushing yards per game this season, the 15th-most in the NFL, while also allowing two 100-plus-yard rushers in Bijan Robinson and Quinshon Judkins (Steelers RB Kenneth Gainwell also gashed them for 99, averaging over five yards a carry). —Mike Kadlick
Carson Wentz will struggle in likely final outing before J.J. McCarthy returns
Wentz has been a serviceable replacement for the injured McCarthy, but the second-year quarterback is nearing his return from a high ankle sprain. Although the Vikings have gone 2–2 with Wentz, he’s struggled a bit over the past two weeks. He threw two interceptions without a touchdown and fumbled once during Minnesota’s 28–22 loss to the Eagles in what was his worst outing of the season.
I’m expecting those struggles to continue against a Chargers defense that has held opponents to less than 200 passing yards per game this season. L.A.’s pass rush hasn’t been as effective since Khalil Mack went down with an injury, but the Vikings’ offensive line has struggled to protect Wentz, who’s been sacked 14 times in four games.
I’m predicting Wentz will throw a pair of interceptions against the Chargers and be sacked three-plus times. —Karl Rasmussen
Chargers will win big to stay within striking distance in AFC West
The Vikings have alternated wins and losses to begin the 2025 season, but Thursday night feels like it could be the start of a losing streak for Kevin O’Connell’s team.
Minnesota has failed to keep its opponents under 20 points in four consecutive games. While they’ve largely kept pace, the bottom is bound to fall out on the Wentz experiment.
On the flip side, Los Angeles is desperate for a win here, given the daunting division they play in. I’m going with the Chargers, on their home turf, to win this one convincingly, 27–13, to stay in the AFC West race. —Kadlick