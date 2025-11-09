Chargers vs. Steelers: Three Bold Predictions for ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Week 10
Week 10’s weekend slate of NFL football will come to a close at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night, as the Steelers head out West to take on the Chargers in Los Angeles.
Pittsburgh enters this one having broken a two-game losing streak last Sunday with an upset win over one of the league’s best in the Colts, powered by a smothering performance on defense. As a unit, the Steelers held the high-flying Indy offense to just 20 points while forcing six(!) turnovers and holding Jonathan Taylor to just 45 rushing yards.
As for the Chargers, they come into this one firmly in the mix in the AFC’s wild-card race, riding a two-game winning streak behind continued dominance from quarterback Justin Herbert—who we’ll get to plenty in this one.
So, without further ado, here are three bold predictions for Steelers vs. Chargers on Sunday night.
Steelers' defense will sack Justin Herbert five-plus times
As mentioned above, Pittsburgh pulled off an impressive upset over Indy last weekend—and they did so not only by forcing quarterback Daniel Jones to throw three interceptions, but also by sacking him five times.
Across the sideline on Sunday night is a Chargers team reeling from a devastating, season-ending ankle injury to left tackle Joe Alt, who joins fellow tackle Rashawn Slater on injured reserve in Los Angeles. Needless to say, Herbert—who’s already been sacked the third-most times in the NFL this season, behind only Titans’ Cam Ward and Patriots’ Drake Maye—may end up under siege in Week 10.
Behind an improving pass rush that includes stars T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig, and Alex Highsmith, I’m predicting the Steelers will bring the heat, and in turn, sack Herbert at least five times—making things difficult for the Chargers to find a rhythm.
Herbert will answer with four-plus total touchdowns
Not that difficult, however.
Despite being subject to a 43.4% pressure rate this season, the third-highest in the NFL, Herbert has still been able to make chicken salad out of chicken you-know-what. Through nine games, he’s tied for second in the NFL in both passing yards (2,390) and touchdowns (18), while also adding 305 more yards and a score on the ground.
Additionally, over the Chargers’ last three contests—two of which have been wins—they’re averaging just under 30 points per game, with Herbert accounting for three total touchdowns in each.
Look for the 27-year-old to take it up a notch Sunday, posting four total touchdowns, even while taking those predicted five sacks.
In the end, the Chargers will come out victorious with a last-second Cameron Dicker field goal
Sunday night’s matchup carries major implications in the AFC playoff picture. With the Ravens trying to gain ground in the North and the Broncos currently leading the West, both the Steelers and Chargers desperately need a win to keep their division-winning hopes alive.
Given their home field advantage, two-game win streak, and advantage at quarterback (no offense, Aaron Rodgers), look for L.A. to win a tight one, by a score of 31–28, thanks to a Cameron Dicker last-second field goal to get the Chargers their seventh win of the season.