Former Chargers fan favorite announces retirement from NFL
A notable former Los Angeles Chargers player has called it a career as the NFL gears up for free agency.
Punter Ty Long took to social media over the weekend and announced his retirement from football, citing a desire to pursue things adjacent to the pro game itself, such as coaching and starting a kicking company.
Long noted the following during his goodbye address:
“I’m excited to move on to the next chapter—coaching full-time. Starting my own kicking company has always been a dream of mine. Ty Long Kicking is my new career. I couldn’t be more excited. Helping the next generation with everything—the physical, mental, and emotional aspects of this game—is something I’ve truly enjoyed.”
While the 31-year-old specialist’s stint with the Chargers (2019-2021) was brief, it also marked Long’s, well, longest stay with an NFL team during his career and he quickly became a fan favorite.
Long, after all, had the memorable moment in 2019 when he took over the kicking duties for Michael Badgley, who suffered an injury. He converted a field goal and three extra points, earning him player-of-the-week honors.
Here’s the announcement from Long:
