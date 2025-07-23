Chargers second-year RB makes massive strides during training camp
The Los Angeles Chargers made a major splash when the franchise made the move to sign running back Najee Harris in free agency.
Along with Harris, the Chargers selected former North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton with their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The backfield is taking great shape, even though Harris has been absent at training camp after a "superficial" eye injury that he suffered after an incident with fireworks on July 4th.
With Harris out, Hampton has been shining bright in the RB1 spot, but Chargers second-year running back Kimani Vidal has been shining bright in the RB2 role.
According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Vidal looked impressive during day 4 of Chargers camp. In what Popper described as an "explosive" play by Vidal was made on a third down, where quarterback Justin Herbert found Vidal on a 20-yard gain
"A huge opportunity awaits in the upcoming padded practices for all the running backs. Harris’ status remains uncertain. How does Hampton look as the clear No. 1 back? Can Vidal, Patterson or Haskins emerge? Earlier this offseason, there was a potential battle for a fourth running back spot. Harris and Hampton would have formed a one-two punch atop the depth chart, while Haskins is likely to make the 53-man because of his special teams experience. Until Harris returns, there is an open No. 2 spot behind Hampton," wrote Popper.
It seems the Chargers have a good problem to have in the backfield.
