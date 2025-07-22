Omarion Hampton's 'game-changing talent' has onlookers hyped at Chargers camp
The Los Angeles Chargers were banking on free-agent addition Najee Harris to be the number one option out of the backfield this coming season.
However, Harris suffered an eye injury during a fireworks incident on July 4th that has put him behind on his start with the Chargers.
With the future of Harris' health in limbo, Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton is making the most of his time being the lead back during training camp.
Daniel Popper of The Athletic is already reporting that Hampton has been turning heads at the start of his first camp.
"Hampton was already poised to have a big offensive role after the Chargers selected him No. 22 in April. He now has a chance to carve out a larger role even sooner because of running back Najee Harris’ uncertain status. Harris injured his eye in a July 4 fireworks accident. He was placed on the non-football injury list. Hampton was the clear lead back on the field as the Chargers opened training camp July 17. He has game-changing talent, and that should come to life in the weeks ahead. The Chargers were happy with how Hampton looked during spring practices, when the team was not in pads," writes Popper.
Harris' injury may have opened the door for the Chargers to lean more into a two head monster in the backfield this upcoming season.
