Chargers' Omarion Hampton rookie contract details revealed
The Los Angeles Chargers basically ran to the podium on draft night when running back Omarion Hampton was still available at No. 22 overall. The former North Carolina star wasn't expected to be in play for the Bolts, as they believed he'd be gone long before their pick. Even with offers to trade back, the Chargers stayed and selected the player they'd hoped would fall to them.
Hampton had a ridiculous final two seasons for the Tar Heels, eclipsing 1,500-plus rushing yards in each of those years. He also averaged 5.9 yards and scored 15 touchdowns in both 2023 and 2024. For a Chargers offense that was desperate for playmakers, they certainly got one in Hampton.
With training camp on the horizon, rookies will begin to sign their first NFL contracts. Hampton agreed to a four year, $17.77 million rookie deal with a $9.56 million signing bonus.
Hampton's rookie contract is fully guaranteed, according to OverTheCap. Of course with all first round picks, the Chargers will have the luxury of deciding on Hampton's fifth-year option down the road. Still a long way to go until that point, but seeing as how Hampton is expected to be an immediate contributor, that option will be exercised if things go well.
As mentioned in Insdorf's tweet, Hampton is the 22nd-highest paid running back in the NFL currently with his rookie contract. He's three spots behind fellow teammate Najee Harris, who the Bolts signed earlier this offseason to a one year, $5.25 million deal. Hampton is also one spot ahead of former Charger Austin Ekeler, who is set to make north of $5 million for the Commanders in 2025.
Bolts fans are hoping Hampton turns out to be something special.
