Omarion Hampton injury saga was a decoy for Chargers in playoffs vs. Patriots

Heading into their wild card matchup against the New England Patriots, the Los Angeles Chargers had a serious injury to monitor throughout the week. Electric rookie running back Omarion Hampton dealt with an ankle injury once again, as he was kept out of Week 18 among other starters.

This was an actual injury, though, as Hampton wasn't held out of the regular season finale due to rest. Hampton's injury status was put to rest right before kickoff, as he was officially active. The pregame broadcast showed him with a sizeable brace on his right ankle, the same one he injured during the regular season.

It was all for nothing, as Hampton barely played in the Chargers' crushing playoff loss.

Hampton used as decoy in Wild Card loss to Pats

The Chargers couldn't get anything going offensively all night. Would Hampton have changed things? That's one thing that can not be answered, as the Chargers' rookie logged just one carry for minus-1 yard. Some have begun to speculate that what the Bolts did with Hampton was suspicious in terms of sports betting.

What happened with Omarion Hampton tonight is a straight up crime. Right in front of our faces… pic.twitter.com/dTlA6DjfXM — Willie (@GemsfromWill) January 12, 2026

So, you guys telling me no one is going to investigate the Los Angeles Chargers for using Omarion Hampton a single snap just to save the bookies from voiding his props? This is dirty. Someone needs to stop Vegas, man. This is getting worse every week, in every sport. — Tiago (@TiagoMe0767011) January 12, 2026

Of course, in Hampton's place was Kimani Vidal, who didn't have a great night either. Vidal had 11 carries for just 31 yards, with another 20 yards through the air on two catches. Vidal wasn't even the Chargers' leading rusher on the night, as Justin Herbert logged 59 yards of his own against the Patriots.

It's definitely strange that Hampton wasn't used, especially given the circumstances. This is the playoffs. If a player is deemed healthy enough to play, they should be involved in every possible way in order to win the game. The Chargers failed to do that with Hampton on Sunday night.

It doesn't all fall on that one decision. The Chargers couldn't even find the end zone due to nobody stepping up on the offensive side of the ball.

Hampton will need to wait eight months to show his skillset again.

