Quentin Johnston silencing doubters at Chargers training camp in a hurry
Los Angeles Chargers wideout Quentin Johnston has something to say this summer.
Johnston is letting his play do the talking at Chargers training camp, though, with the former first-round pick off to a hot start with three huge touchdowns in just four practices while remaining a staple of the first-team offense.
With Mike Williams retired and rookie Tre Harris just getting his feet under him, Johnston torched defenders for two more touchdowns at the team’s most recent practice, as explained by The Athletic’s Daniel Popper:
“Johnston caught two explosive touchdowns from Herbert in Monday’s practice, both on go routes down the left sideline. He beat rookie Trikweze Bridges on the first for a 58-yard score. The second touchdown, from 25 yards out, came on the first play of a red zone series. Johnston beat rookie Nikko Reed, who was in solid position and contested the throw. Johnston tracked the ball over his shoulder.”
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh did something weird at Chargers practice and created a new meme
Some might scoff at Johnston doing his damage against rookie cornerbacks. But when his biggest issue has been drops, not getting separation and open down the field against veterans, it’s still a good sign.
Specifically, over-the-shoulder tracking has been an issue for Johnston, which, in an offense with a deep-ball thrower like Justin Herbert, is a major problem.
RELATED: Chargers sign Nyheim Hines amidst Najee Harris injury
Johnston doesn’t need to be told that his job is in danger this summer. The Chargers did that by signing Williams and drafting Harris. They’ve got a boatload of assets to use if they want to acquire someone else.
But the best option for all involved has always been Johnston figuring it out and living up to that first-round hype. It’s early, but Chargers training camp has suggested it might just happen.
