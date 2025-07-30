Chargers news: Lance's time, minor injury, impressive camp and more
The Los Angeles Chargers are one day away from taking the field for the first time in game action when they meet the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game.
Even though it is a preseason game, it is still an exciting time to see the team take the field for a national broadcast game.
Let's dive into some of the news leading up to the big game.
QB 1, For The Day
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that backup quarterback Trey Lance will start in the Hall of Fame Game. The experiment begins, again.
Minor Injury
Some not-so-great news was announced during Harbaugh's press conference on Tuesday. Harbaugh revealed that Ladd McConkey was dealing with a minor injury and would be out of practice. The word minor is the only thing that can give fans hope with this news.
Make A Statement
Players fighting for a roster spot will be looking to make a statement in the Hall of Fame Game, but some already have during camp.
Names like KeAndre Lambert Smith, Nikko Reed, and Derius Davis are going to make the Chargers coaching staff's job a lot easier with their performances at camp.
A Perfect Fit?
Jeremy Brener of Bolts From The Blue breaks down how rookie wide receiver Tre Harris will fit into the Chargers' offense in his first season.
Rookie Debut
Jason Reed of Bolt Beat discusses the importance of rookie Kyle Kennard getting meaningful time on the field during the Hall of Fame Game. Kennard could be the underrated key to the Chargers' pass rush this upcoming season.
