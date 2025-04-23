Chargers will kick off 2025 season against Lions in Hall of Fame Game
The Los Angeles Chargers will witness one of their own enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. Tight end Antonio Gates is a member of the 2025 class, following a sensational 16-year career.
Gates, a former basketball player who transitioned to football, changed the way tight ends played the game. An absolute beast in the passing game, Gates finished his career with 955 receptions, 11,841 receiving yards, and 116 touchdowns.
MORE: Chargers could benefit from Patriots, NFL draft trade rumor that just surfaced
The entire Chargers team will be on hand as his enshrinement is celebrated. It was announced on Wednesday that Los Angeles will take on the Detroit Lions in the annual Hall of Fame Game.
The extra preseason game rarely features starters, but it’s an excellent opportunity for some of the younger players to make a name for themselves.
Watching Gates, who was undrafted out of Kent State, get honored could be motivation for those on the roster bubble to step up their game on July 31.
As nice as it will be to see football back, the weekend will be all about those who are being enshrined.
