Chargers' hyped rookie Tre Harris talks Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert and more
Right now, few players are more hyped than Los Angeles Chargers rookie wideout Tre Harris.
Some of the hype was pre-built by how the Chargers approached the offseason. They didn’t go do something major like acquire a DK Metcalf for Justin Herbert. Instead, they simply brought back Mike Williams and pushed one of the biggest needs to the NFL draft.
There, they found Harris, a big-bodied prospect who can win all over the field and who the Chargers think was underrated by the rest of the NFL during the draft process.
But some of the hype is a testament to Harris himself showing up and putting in the work, too, as the highlight connection he’s already made with Herbert has fans on social media excited.
Speaking with NFL Network around OTAs, Harris talked about how much he’s enjoying the process of joining Jim Harbaugh’s team and, of course, all things Justin Herbert:
A second-rounder like Harris isn’t going to surpass a first-rounder like running back Omarion Hampton when it comes to offseason hype this time of year.
But during the regular season, Harris has a very real chance to have just as big of an impact on the Chargers offense. From the sounds of it, he’s going about it the right way in an effort to make that happen, too.
