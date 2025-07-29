Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton talks relationship with Najee Harris
Los Angeles Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton is making the most of his reps at training camp while veteran Najee Harris watches from the sidelines.
Hampton has received a bulk of the work while Harris sits on the NFI while recovering from the fireworks-related eye injury he suffered near the start of the month.
But that doesn’t mean Harris isn’t playing a key role for Hampton anyway.
"Just working as hard as I can," Hampton said, according to Eric Smith of the team’s official website. "[Harris] is still in the building, he's still in the meetings and stuff like that. He's got my back, too, if I need anything.
Hampton added this: "Just going into it, taking it play by play, learning the offense, learning the defense. Just taking it step by step."
Chargers fans will love to hear that Harris has not only shown up to be with his new team, but actively been a resource for the rookie when needed, despite them technically being in a competition for reps.
The Chargers signed Harris this offseason to be a steady veteran workhorse in the backfield and help keep the rotation fresh. While that hasn’t been able to unfold on the field just yet, part of the hoped-for bonus when bringing him aboard was his ability to be a veteran presence for what is otherwise a pretty young spot on the depth chart.
So in this way, the Harris-Hampton tandem is already very much working as the Chargers had hoped.
