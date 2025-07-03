Chargers players we can't wait to see in Pro Football Hall of Fame Game
The Los Angeles Chargers play football in less than a month, as they’re in the prime slot of playing in the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on July 31.
That Thursday game that brings back NFL football to the globe probably won’t feature much in the way of starters, as it puts the Chargers right back into the trap that is having four preseason games instead of three.
Even so, there should be plenty of players fans can’t wait to see, especially when it comes to new faces and rookies.
RB Raheim Sanders
What, expecting first-round pick Omarion Hampton?
Hampton is an obvious hype point for the Chargers, but it remains to be seen if he even gets notable work in the first of four preseason games. Then there’s Sanders, an undrafted free agent who has received loads of hype too. After getting notable usage and praise from coaches already, it feels like Sanders has the juice to make the final 53. That starts with his showing well against mostly backups in his NFL debut.
WR Tre Harris
The Chargers feel likely to get their second-round pick on the field across most of the preseason games, especially as a means to help him develop and spare veteran Mike Williams the risk of injury. The 6’2” target has an early chance to prove he deserves the majority of the snaps in Justin Herbert’s offense and if he’s as-advertised, shouldn’t have problems putting up numbers in his debut.
TE Oronde Gadsden
Say hello to perhaps the most-hyped player coming out of rookie workouts. The fifth-round pick Gadsden is a 6’5” target who, by all accounts, needs time to develop. But the fact Will Dissly returns and Tyler Conklin wasn’t an exclamation point of a signing for the Chargers in free agency adds some more eyeballs on Gadsden’s development. If he can flash as a receiver and perform well as a blocker, it will give him some early momentum toward more playing time than anticipated.
