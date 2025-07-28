Charger Report

Chargers re-sign former DL allowing him to retire with franchise

Despite not playing for the Los Angeles Chargers since 2020, Isaac Rochell wanted to retire as part of their franchise.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell celebrates a play against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Isaac Rochell carved out a better career than most players selected in the seventh round of the NFL draft. Selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 at No. 225 overall, the Notre Dame product spent the first four years of his career with the Chargers.

He would go on to play three more years in league, splitting time with the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, and Las Vegas Raiders. He was out of the league in 2024 and decided this year to announce his official retirement.

Before doing so, however, Rochell first re-signed with Los Angeles so he could officially retire as a Charger.

Rochell is the third player to retire with the Chargers this offseason, and the second to sign with the team to do so.

Earlier this month, quarterback Philip Rivers signed with Los Angeles and announced his official retirement. The Chargers also had Mike Williams retire, although that one was unexpected. Williams signed earlier in the offseason with the expectation he would play.

As for Rochell, Chargers fans everywhere surely will wish him the best in his post-playing days.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
