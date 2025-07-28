Chargers re-sign former DL allowing him to retire with franchise
Isaac Rochell carved out a better career than most players selected in the seventh round of the NFL draft. Selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 at No. 225 overall, the Notre Dame product spent the first four years of his career with the Chargers.
He would go on to play three more years in league, splitting time with the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, and Las Vegas Raiders. He was out of the league in 2024 and decided this year to announce his official retirement.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers connected to intriguing QB trade
Before doing so, however, Rochell first re-signed with Los Angeles so he could officially retire as a Charger.
Rochell is the third player to retire with the Chargers this offseason, and the second to sign with the team to do so.
Earlier this month, quarterback Philip Rivers signed with Los Angeles and announced his official retirement. The Chargers also had Mike Williams retire, although that one was unexpected. Williams signed earlier in the offseason with the expectation he would play.
As for Rochell, Chargers fans everywhere surely will wish him the best in his post-playing days.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers defender admits the team is brutally lying about his height
Najee Harris makes first appearance at Chargers training camp since eye injury
Chargers rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden takes 'notable step forward' in training camp
Omarion Hampton destroys sled, proving Justin Herbert will be protected in pass game
Former Chargers wide receiver signs with NFC contender
Chargers host free agents on workouts, sign WR before training camp practice